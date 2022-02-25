Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 07:14 pm
Hina Khan shares surreal photos from her trip to Egypt

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 07:14 pm
Hina Khan

Hina Khan shared pictures from Egypt

Hina Khan is one of the most well-known television actresses. She is also well-known for her love of travel, and she is frequently seen traveling around the world when she has to time off from work.

The actress took a trip to Egypt with her long-term partner Rocky Jaiswal just before Valentine’s Day. The actress recently shared photos from her tour through history on social media.

Bigg Boss 13 praise Hina Khan has been sharing photos from her trip to Egypt with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal on social media. Taking to her official Instagram handle, the actress wrote, “Self Compassion and Self Acceptance”. In the pictures, she is seen wearing loose striped pants with a shirt-style top.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

