Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 09:09 pm
Kourtney Kardashian radiates charm in her latest photos

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 09:09 pm

With her recent behind-the-scenes images of herself in a beautiful black ensemble, Kourtney Kardashian has upped the temperature on the internet.

The 42-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians veteran went to Instagram to show off her new look while filming the family’s new flagship Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, which premieres on the streaming service in April 14.

Referring to a classic KUWTK Line from the season 3 episode Free Khloé she wrote, “Kim would you stop taking pictures of yourself, your sister is going to jail.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kourtney ❤️ (@kourtneykardash)


Kourtney donned a sheer black turtleneck with a cropped over the bust bralette and a sheer short skirt with knee-high black leather stilettos in the images.

In the background of the photographs, the Poosh creator also revealed a film crew working on her popular family film’s new initiative.

In a fresh teaser uploaded on Instagram accompanying the footage, they disclosed the debut date.

“The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth behind the headlines,” the synopsis reads. “From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.”

 

