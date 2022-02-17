Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 05:53 pm
What is the source of Andrew’s funds? How the Queen’s bailout may end up costing taxpayers

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 05:53 pm
What is the source of Andrew's funds? How the Queen's bailout may end up costing taxpayers

So Prince Andrew has finally paid off Virginia Giuffre, rumoured to have cost £12 million. That’s a lot of money to give to someone he claims he has no memory of meeting.

So, where does all this money come from? It’s not from the Queen’s subsidies, which total £249,000 every year. It also does not come from his annual £20,000 naval pension.

Andrew has collected money from questionable sources throughout the years. Sunninghill Park, his matrimonial house, remained idle on the market for years until being sold for £15 million to the shady millionaire son-in-law of Kazakhstan’s tyrant. Why would he overpay by £3 million and then demolish the property without ever living in it?

Another shady transaction paid him a 1% commission for sending a couple of emails about a £3.85 million Kazakh infrastructure initiative, which fell through after Kazakh soldiers killed a group of striking oil employees.

But he’s plainly out of money right now. He has forced to rely on businessman David Rowland to repay a £1.5 million loan from Banque Havilland. The fact that Andrew had hosted his son Jonathan at Buckingham Palace when he was attempting to secure a lucrative transaction involving the Royal Estate did not go unnoticed.

It appears that the Queen will have to bail him out. Most of us quit caging off our parents in our twenties, but not the 61-year-old Duke of York.

22 mins ago
Keith Urban recalls 'panicked calls' to take Adele's residency spots in Vegas.

Keith Urban describes the moment he received a flurry of panicky calls...
26 mins ago
Fans of Meghan Markle are outraged by Prince Andrew's'return' to the royal family

Prince Andrew's return to the royal family following his settlement arrangement has...
1 hour ago
The presence of Prince Harry at the Super Bowl is a'middle finger' to detractors

Prince Harry's participation at the NFL Super Bowl is said to offer...
1 hour ago
In a deal, Prince Andrew undertakes to never 'deny' Virginia Giuffre's rape

According to a stipulation in his out-of-court settlement, Prince Andrew is never...
2 hours ago
Candace Cameron Bure wants to preserve Bob Saget's "legacy": It's reassuring.'

Candace Cameron Bure on her sadness over the death of Full House's...
2 hours ago
The presence of Prince Harry at the Super Bowl is a'middle finger' to detractors

Prince Harry's participation at the NFL Super Bowl is said to offer...

