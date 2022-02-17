What is the source of Andrew’s funds? How the Queen’s bailout may end up costing taxpayers

So Prince Andrew has finally paid off Virginia Giuffre, rumoured to have cost £12 million. That’s a lot of money to give to someone he claims he has no memory of meeting.

So, where does all this money come from? It’s not from the Queen’s subsidies, which total £249,000 every year. It also does not come from his annual £20,000 naval pension.

Andrew has collected money from questionable sources throughout the years. Sunninghill Park, his matrimonial house, remained idle on the market for years until being sold for £15 million to the shady millionaire son-in-law of Kazakhstan’s tyrant. Why would he overpay by £3 million and then demolish the property without ever living in it?

Another shady transaction paid him a 1% commission for sending a couple of emails about a £3.85 million Kazakh infrastructure initiative, which fell through after Kazakh soldiers killed a group of striking oil employees.

But he’s plainly out of money right now. He has forced to rely on businessman David Rowland to repay a £1.5 million loan from Banque Havilland. The fact that Andrew had hosted his son Jonathan at Buckingham Palace when he was attempting to secure a lucrative transaction involving the Royal Estate did not go unnoticed.

It appears that the Queen will have to bail him out. Most of us quit caging off our parents in our twenties, but not the 61-year-old Duke of York.