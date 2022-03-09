Adsence Ads 300X250
09th Mar, 2022. 08:21 pm
Best posters from Aurat March 2022

The Aurat March placards and posters sparked a social media craze. From creative and amusing puns to brutally honest phrases, we’ve compiled a list of the finest posters from the 2022 Aurat March that sum up the problems that women face on a daily basis.

On March 8, the much-anticipated Aurat March took place to commemorate International Women’s Day. Every year, women gather in large numbers to fight for their fundamental rights, with the goal of ending gender bias, discrimination, and injustice against women, transgender, and non-binary individuals.

Have a look at the sneak peek into Aurat March:

