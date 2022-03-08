Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 07:44 pm
Sumbul Iqbal khan’s exquisite photos, take a look

Sumbul Iqbal is a Pakistani actress and model who has been in the profession since 2009. She made her small-screen debut in 2009 when she was the first cast for the part of Aleena in the drama series Buri Aurat.

Popular Pakistani diva Sumbul Iqbal Shares her latest gorgeous Photos with her fans on her Instagram account. The picture is being liked by fans and has more than 4,110 likes this far. The comments section is also flooded with praise for the actress.

Have a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sumbuliqbalkhan (@sumbuliqbalkhan)

Sumbul Iqbal’s pictures received thousands of likes and compliments from her fans in just a few minutes. She has 2.7 million followers on her Instagram account.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

