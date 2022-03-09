Who is Paige Lorenze? All you need to know about Armie Hammer’s ex

EX-GIRLFRIEND of disgraced actor Armie Hammer, Morgan Wallen, has been linked to country music artist.

The couple allegedly split due to cheating rumours.

Paige Lorenze was born in Guilford, Connecticut on January 26, 1998.

Lorenze, a model, has over 279,000 Instagram followers and over 19,000 YouTube subscribers.

She primarily posts lifestyle content and has recently increased her social media following since being photographed with Armie Hammer.

In 2020, the 24-year-old model and Hammer were dating for four months.

Hammer has been seen with a few women since announcing his divorce from his wife of ten years, Elizabeth Chambers.

Lorenze graduated from New York City’s Parsons School of Design in 2021.

Who is she dating now?

Lorenze was reported to be in a relationship with Morgan Wallen, a 28-year-old country singer, in February 2022.

“They’ve been together for almost a year,” a source told Page Six exclusively.

“They agreed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, but among family and friends, it’s no secret.”

Paige Lorenze made her relationship with Morgan Wallen Instagram-official on February 10, 2022.

However, on Sunday, February 27, Page Six broke the news that the couple had split once more.

According to two sources who spoke exclusively to the outlet, “Paige started getting all these messages on Instagram from girls saying, ‘I was with him.'” We shared a bed.'”

“She’s brokenhearted,” a source told Page Six.

Morgan and Paige have unfollowed one another on Instagram.

What did Lorenze allege Hammer wanted to do to her?

Lorenze has previously claimed that the disgraced actor wanted to eat her bottom ribs and carved the letter “A” into her pubic bone.

She claimed in January 2021 that Hammer was “100%” serious about finding a doctor to remove her bottom ribs.

“He was telling me that I could remove the bottom ribs so he could smoke, cook, and eat them. ‘You don’t need them,’ he kept saying “She stated to Star Magazine.

The model said she laughed it off but was “anxious and confused” because of his alleged behaviour.

She also claimed Hammer carved his initial above her pubic bone in a “extremely painful” act, which he later boasted about to his friends.

Lorenze claimed in January 2021 that the actor kept mannequins in the basement of his family home to learn how to tie up women and talked about strangling his dog, The Sun exclusively reported.

He was obsessed with “meat, bones, and veins,” she claims, and he wanted her to be proud of the bruises she got from rough BDSM sessions.

“He told me that he had mannequins in his basement in his family home where Elizabeth and him were living to practise rope tying on,” Paige explained to The Sun.

“To be honest, it frightened me. It was quite strange. That was the first time I’d heard of anything like it.

“I’m not attempting to kink shame anyone. However, I believe that dangerous men [at times] use this as a cover for abusing and harming women for their own sexual pleasure.

“I’m holding him accountable, and I believe he realises he’s hurt a lot of women, even if he doesn’t want to admit it right now. And there is strength in numbers.”

“I think this [situation] is terrible; it’s so unfair on his children, and I think everyone is just disgusted and shocked,” she added.

In a Vanity Fair article published in March 2021, she stated that she felt “really unsafe and sick to her stomach” during her relationship with Hammer.

As a number of women came forward, Hammer was accused of sending disturbing messages about cannibalism, rape fantasies, having “slaves,” and “drinking blood.”

Following the allegations, he issued a statement saying, “I’m not responding to these bulls**t claims, but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children in the Dominican Republic for 4 months to shoot a film.”

Following the controversy, he dropped out of the film Shotgun Wedding.