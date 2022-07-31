Advertisement
Edition: English
A response from Prince Charles following news of donations from Osama Bin Laden's family

Articles
  • In 2013, Prince Charles accepted a $1.2 million charitable payment from the family of Osama Bin Laden.
  • It was accepted after a private visit at Clarence House.
  • The report claims that Charles’ assistants objected but were disregarded.
In 2013, Prince Charles accepted a $1.2 million charitable payment from the family of Osama Bin Laden following a private visit at Clarence House.

The report claims that Charles’ assistants objected but were disregarded.

A representative for the Clarence House has denied the accusations.

The Prince of Wales’ Charitable Fund assured us that careful due investigation was carried out before receiving this donation, according to a statement.

Any attempt to characterize it otherwise is untrue, the statement read. “The decision to accept was decided by the charity’s trustees alone.”

