Adnan Siddiqui shares the updates of the Selahaddin Eyyubi serial

Adnan Siddiqui explained the beginning of the Selahaddin Eyyubi drama serial. Since the publicity around Turkish period shows exploded with Ertugrul Ghazi, makers Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui guaranteed a show sequential of that type.

Later the team reached out to the makers of Diriliş Ertuğrul to work together on a show sequential in view of the existence of Kurdish Muslim General Selahaddin Eyyubi.

Presently Adnan Siddiqui uncovered that the show sequential is set to deliver a few mysteries soon! While we actually don’t have a delivery date, we could get a brief look at the set for the show sequential.

He indicated a date for the set uncover.

The entertainer cum-maker shared a video inscribed;

Prior, the group declared in May that the set uncover would be held toward the finish of July.

