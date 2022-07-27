Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Adnan Siddiqui shares the updates of the Selahaddin Eyyubi serial

Adnan Siddiqui shares the updates of the Selahaddin Eyyubi serial

Articles
Advertisement
Adnan Siddiqui shares the updates of the Selahaddin Eyyubi serial

Adnan Siddiqui shares the updates of the Selahaddin Eyyubi serial

Advertisement
  • Adnan Siddiqui added how efforts for a Selahaddin Eyyubi drama serial began.
  • Mere Paas Tum Ho actors started a production house with Dr. Kashif Ansari and Dr. Junaid Ali Shah.

Adnan Siddiqui explained the beginning of the Selahaddin Eyyubi drama serial. Since the publicity around Turkish period shows exploded with Ertugrul Ghazi, makers Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui guaranteed a show sequential of that type.

Advertisement

Later the team reached out to the makers of Diriliş Ertuğrul to work together on a show sequential in view of the existence of Kurdish Muslim General Selahaddin Eyyubi.

Presently Adnan Siddiqui uncovered that the show sequential is set to deliver a few mysteries soon! While we actually don’t have a delivery date, we could get a brief look at the set for the show sequential.

He indicated a date for the set uncover.

The entertainer cum-maker shared a video inscribed;

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Adnan Siddiqui (@adnansid1)

Advertisement

He further added how endeavors for a Selahaddin Eyyubi show sequential started.

Later both Dr. Kashif Ansari and Dr. Junaid Ali Shah wound up beginning a creation house with the Mere Paas Tum Ho entertainers.

Prior, the group declared in May that the set uncover would be held toward the finish of July.

Advertisement

Also Read

Yumna Zaidi travels around Thailand’s roads on a bike
Yumna Zaidi travels around Thailand’s roads on a bike

Yumna jetted off to Bangkok to enjoy her vacation exploring scrumptious food,...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Australia's new five-dollar banknote will not include portrait of King Charles III
Australia's new five-dollar banknote will not include portrait of King Charles III
Rajkumar Hirani will introduce fresh talent as part of his
Rajkumar Hirani will introduce fresh talent as part of his "newcomer’s strategy"
Falak Shabir says as long as Sarah is content with her work, I am also happy’  
Falak Shabir says as long as Sarah is content with her work, I am also happy’  
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been dubbed 'ticking timebomb'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been dubbed 'ticking timebomb'
Hareem Farooq showers love and admiration to Saba Qamar
Hareem Farooq showers love and admiration to Saba Qamar
Prince Harry made controversial remarks in his memoir Spare
Prince Harry made controversial remarks in his memoir Spare
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story