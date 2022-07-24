Jenna Johnson reveals the items in her dance bag
Amy Robach and her daughter have finally reunited, after spending some time apart while the news anchor was at home working and Ava, her 20-year-old with ex-husband Tim McIntosh, traveled through Europe.
The celebrity claimed that she started her family vacation and heartfelt reunion in none other than the Greek Islands because she was able to get away just before the summer came to an end.
Amy also shared on Instagram the surprising co-star who is also visiting Greece, proving that her daughter isn’t the first relative she’s run with while travelling.
The lavish vacation is a huge deal for the host, who brought along not just the majority of her immediate and extended family, including her infrequently visited parents, but also Wyatt, Nathaniel, and Aidan Shue, her husband Andrew Shue’s three children from a previous marriage.
After divorcing their former spouses in 2009, Amy and Andrew wed in 2010. Since then, the couple has openly discussed raising a blended family and has even written a children’s book about it.
Their attempts to seamlessly integrate their families appear to have been successful, as Ava shared a nice selfie with her sister Annalise and their three step-brothers on her Instagram stories.
“Siblings back together,” she captioned the photo, and the five of them looked happy as can be about their vacation time.
In contrast, Amy is enjoying her own reunion, as she is joined in Greece by none other than fellow ABC news journalist Lara Spencer.
They both uploaded a sweet snapshot of the two of them in Mykonos, where Amy is dressed in a vibrant Missoni sundress and Lara is showing off her amazing physique in a black cut-out dress.
The latter wrote in her caption: “Mykonos meet up! So good to see AR!! Kids and hubbies too-Such fun!” while her colleague said: “Look who I found in Greece.”
