Better Call Saul Season 6, Episode 9 recap: Jimmy is dead

Better Call Saul over the course of this two-part season has been accustomed to witnessing a character pass away in nearly every episode.

Nacho arrived first, followed by Howard and Lalo. I spent the majority of this week’s episode thinking, “Yes, yes, it’s absolutely normal to take a breath before the big final push” after last week’s explosive, action-packed episode. Let’s pause and remind ourselves of the situation, the players, and the stakes. No significant exits are required tonight.

That one was quickly dashed, just like all expectations in the Breaking Bad Cinematic Universe (BBCU). While we may not have seen anyone get shot, Jimmy McGill’s demise was certainly seen by the audience. He took a long time to gradually become Saul Goodman, and then it all happened at once.

There isn’t time for the typical frigid openers that diverge from the main tale timeframe this time. Instead, the episode begins with Jimmy and Kim trying their best to act normally and follow Mike’s directions the morning after Howard’s passing and the horrific encounter with Lalo.

Jimmy and Francesca observe as the sign above Saul Goodman’s office is put up by workmen. Bill Oakley and Kim make a pact over a mediocre cup of coffee from a machine. In the meantime, Mike and his group started removing all traces of evidence from their residence.

When Jimmy and Kim arrive home, nothing seems to have happened. A bizarre miracle has been accomplished. Jimmy tries to encourage them both as Kim sits in bed unable to fall asleep. He says, “One day we’ll wake up, brush our teeth, and go to work, and then all of a sudden we’ll realise: We haven’t thought about it at all—none of it. And then we’ll be aware of it. We’ll be able to remember that.

We are aware of how false this illusion is even while he is speaking it. Kim’s expression alone tells you that she won’t soon forget how she and Jimmy drew Howard into their sinister world. They prepared the ground for his slaying. You may even say that they murdered him.

Once the opening titles have finished, Gus and I are visiting Don Eladio in Mexico. It’s time for another brawl by the same pool where Don Eladio gave Hector the order to assassinate Gus’s colleague, Max, and where, not too long from now, Gus will execute a large number of people by tainting the boss’s tequila.

This is also the first of the episode’s two instances where fact-checking falls short of revealing the truth. Gus and Mike are maniacal planners who cover every conceivable possibility when they run an operation, so when Don Eladio asks the Cousins and Juan Bolsa to confirm details related to Gus’s story, they all confirm it—not because Gus is telling the truth but rather because he and Mike cover every conceivable base.

In the same way, Cheryl’s attempts to convince Cliff to refute Kim’s untrue assertions about Howard’s drug use in the scene with his widow fail because Jimmy and Kim were having too much “fun” setting the groundwork and planning for every possibility.

