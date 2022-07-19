Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
 Drew Barrymore welcomes the rain with joy: Watch Video

 Drew Barrymore welcomes the rain with joy: Watch Video

Articles
Advertisement
 Drew Barrymore welcomes the rain with joy: Watch Video
Advertisement

Drew Barrymore reminds her fans to embrace the beauty of rain

Drew Barrymore, presenter of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” released a video of herself enjoying the rain and a smile on Sunday.

“Whenever you can go out into the rain … do not miss the opportunity!” the 47-year-old actress shouted with glee.

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore)


And people on the web can’t get enough. Nearly half a million people liked her Instagram post, and over two million people liked it on TikTok.

“I want to love anything as much as Drew Barrymore loves everything. Perfection,” wrote content creator Michael Brown in a tweet sharing the clip.

Advertisement

“She’s the most full of joy, funny, darling person ever. As you can tell. This is really her,” wrote actress Kristen Johnston.

“You’re amazing,” commented editor Michelle Lee on the Instagram post.

While she was criticized by her fans for flaunting her wealth and privilege.

Advertisement

“Not having to worry about money seems amazing,” Twitter user @vanthefirst wrote.

But others defended Barrymore by reminding fans that Barrymore endured hardships as a young actress.

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Throwback: Hania Amir dance video that goes viral - Watch Video
Throwback: Hania Amir dance video that goes viral - Watch Video
Throwback: Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt’s dance goes viral
Throwback: Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt’s dance goes viral
"Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey" director discusses the inspiration for the movie
The royals are set for yet another balcony appearance soon
The royals are set for yet another balcony appearance soon
Sami Khan Opens Up About His Marriage
Sami Khan Opens Up About His Marriage
Selena Gomez responds to trolls ridiculing her shaky hands due to
Selena Gomez responds to trolls ridiculing her shaky hands due to "lupus medicine"
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story