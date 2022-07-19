Drew Barrymore reminds her fans to embrace the beauty of rain

Drew Barrymore, presenter of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” released a video of herself enjoying the rain and a smile on Sunday.

“Whenever you can go out into the rain … do not miss the opportunity!” the 47-year-old actress shouted with glee.

And people on the web can’t get enough. Nearly half a million people liked her Instagram post, and over two million people liked it on TikTok.

“I want to love anything as much as Drew Barrymore loves everything. Perfection,” wrote content creator Michael Brown in a tweet sharing the clip.

“She’s the most full of joy, funny, darling person ever. As you can tell. This is really her,” wrote actress Kristen Johnston.

“You’re amazing,” commented editor Michelle Lee on the Instagram post.

While she was criticized by her fans for flaunting her wealth and privilege. Advertisement “Not having to worry about money seems amazing,” Twitter user @vanthefirst wrote. But others defended Barrymore by reminding fans that Barrymore endured hardships as a young actress.

