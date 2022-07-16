Lady Gaga expresses gratitude for beating her ‘nightmare’

Lady Gaga says she is thankful for the love and support she has received in order to “overcome my nightmare.” after believing she might never perform again.

Ahead of her next world tour, the Oscar-winning musician credited “trust, truth, bravery, talent, and dedication” for their support.

Stefani Germanotta, also known as Lady Gaga, is preparing to start her The Chromatica Ball world tour, which will run from July through September.

She tweeted: “There was a time I thought I’d never be on stage again. I was so sad I couldn’t even dream anything but a painful nightmare.

“I’ve overcome my nightmare with love, support, trust, truth, bravery, talent and dedication. I am so grateful. I’ll see you in BABYLON #ChromaticaBall.”

The tour begins on July 17 in Dusseldorf and ends on September 17 in Miami.

Dates are scheduled for Canada, a number of US states, and Europe, including two nights at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London.

The artist has previously been open about her battles with anxiety and sadness as well as other mental health conditions.