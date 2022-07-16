LeAnn Rimes discusses her experience with mental illness

LeAnn Rimes, a country music performer from the United States.

LeAnn Rimes, a country music performer from the United States, recently discussed how she struggled with anxiety and depression when she was younger and how it affected her mental health.

Insider reported that Rimes, who first gained notoriety at the age of 13 with her popular song Blue, developed become a renowned performer before the age of 18.

The How I Do hitmaker admitted the outlet that all of these successes had a negative impact on her mental health.

She described having a fever of 104 degrees while performing, vomiting backstage before going onstage, and how all of this stress made her depressed.

“Being in the public eye from the time I was very young and having to override my humanness I think was a huge part of my experience with anxiety and depression and what was triggering it, she explained.

The crooner mentioned that by the time she reached 30, she realised “she needed to seek professional help”.

“The 30-day stay in the treatment center was life-changing. I loved being in there. And it felt great to have other people going through the same things have that empathy and understanding,” she stated.

Over the years, Rimes had evolved the way she navigated the music career.

“I am much more aware of my own needs and desires and limitations, and I structure my life around that, instead of allowing it to structure me,” she revealed.

Reflecting on her mental health journey, the singer added, “After years of feeling like I had to constantly feed the beast that is the music business, I am trying to slow down and put my sanity first.”

Meanwhile, the singer informed that her music album God’s work will release on September 16 and it took her “three years to complete this one”.

