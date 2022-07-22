Meghan Markle accused of using her trip to Rwanda as a fashion shoot

According to Tom Bower’s explosive book, Meghan Markle allegedly turned her trip to Rwanda into a fashion shoot.

Meghan Markle, 40, travelled to Rwanda in 2016 with World Vision Canada

Biography claims she ‘insisted’ on going with fashion photographer Gabor Jurina

The British author claimed in his explosive biography Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors that the Duchess of Sussex insisted on bringing a Canadian photographer with her.

The Suits alum was invited by World Vision Canada in January 2016 to promote the construction of water wells in the African country.

Meghan, on the other hand, allegedly used the opportunity to have her fashion photoshoot done by professional photographer Gabor Jurina.

Meghan ‘disappeared,’ according to Tom, after filming with the kids.

“At the end, (Brenda) Surminski (producer of the film) was puzzled. Celebrities using a desolate African village as the backdrop for a fashion shoot was ‘mind-blowing’,” the book read.

“For hours, Jurina photographed the perfectly coiffuered actress hugging, squeezing and smiling at village children.”

The Duchess of Sussex hasn’t commented on the claims in the book.

Tom also wrote that the producer felt that Meghan was “on a path with visions of something good happening at the end, but her destination was unknown.”