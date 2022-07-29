Advertisement
Prince William and Kate make sure that George won’t be burdened

Articles
  • Prince George is third in line to the throne after grandfather Prince Charles and father Prince William.
  • Royal expert Katie Nicholl reveals how the Cambridges downplay their eight-year-old’s royal future.
  • Adds that he seems comfortable taking on the few public duties he’s done.
Prince William and Kate Middleton guarantee Prince George’s imperial future isn’t constrained upon the future King.

Kate Middleton and Prince William do not “burden” Prince George with future kingship.

Regal master Katie Nicholl uncovers how the Cambridges minimize their kid assuming control over the Crown.

Ms Nicholl told OK!: “William battled with [knowing his destiny] when he was a young fellow and he’s exceptionally sharp George doesn’t encounter that equivalent feeling of weight since the beginning.

“George grasps the request for progression, and he realizes that one day he will be top dog, yet he likewise knows that is quite far later on. It’s not made into no joking matter.”

Talking further about Prince Geroge, Ms Nicholl added: “He’s not as active or as outgoing as his sister or younger sibling however he appears to be very open to taking on the couple of public obligations he’s finished.

Sovereign George is third in line to the high position after granddad Prince Charles and father Prince William.

