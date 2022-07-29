Advertisement
Some Facts About Ace Actress Nimra Bucha

Some Facts About Ace Actress Nimra Bucha

Articles
Some Facts About Ace Actress Nimra Bucha

Some Facts About Ace Actress Nimra Bucha

One of the few women who exclusively acted in dramas produced for a certain purpose is Nimra Bucha. Nimra is a non-commercial actor, and we can see a lot of depth in most of her roles.

She portrayed some noteworthy roles, such as Daam. She became famous after starring in the wildly popular 2010 television series Daam, in which she played a girl who gave her life to protect the future of her younger brothers.

Nimra is a talented actress who has worked in theatre, film, television, and online series. She now appears in the Disney series Ms. Marvel. Nimra is the wife of internationally famous author and Pakistani national treasure Muhammad Hanif.. Nikmra Bucha is a ssiter of Sana Bucha. Nimra is mother two children.

