Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
A video of Saboor Aly’s new haircut goes viral

A video of Saboor Aly’s new haircut goes viral

Articles
Advertisement
A video of Saboor Aly’s new haircut goes viral

A video of Saboor Aly’s new haircut goes viral

Advertisement
  • Saboor Aly is well known for her effervescence and bewitching smile.
  • The gorgeous diva sometimes channels her inner quirky girl with videos on Instagram.
  • A recent video posted by the starlet made netizens go gaga for her effortless charm.
Advertisement

Saboor Aly, a cheerful girl from Lollywood, is well recognised for her vivacity and seductive smile. The stunning diva occasionally expresses her wacky side with sweet videos on Instagram.

Millions of followers adore The Tum Ho Wajah for her vibrant personality and ethereal beauty. In a recent video she shared, the starlet’s effortless charisma had internet users swooning.

Aly was spotted with a hairstyle that complemented her stunning, round face. Aly’s hair was styled by a qualified hairstylist at Rashid Salon, and she appeared to be pleased with her new appearance as she displayed a hair flip.

The actress from Bhool captioned the video, “Life is brief. Make each hair flip beautiful.”

In the profession, no one has ever matched the actress’s seductive beauty or her god-given abilities in acting and fashion. Without a question, Aly is a show business legend. Aly is currently a leading lady in the drama series Nehar.

Also Read

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari poses for photos while having brunch
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari poses for photos while having brunch

The love-filled pictures of Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari, a famous Pakistani...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story