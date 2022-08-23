A video of Saboor Aly’s new haircut goes viral

Saboor Aly is well known for her effervescence and bewitching smile.

The gorgeous diva sometimes channels her inner quirky girl with videos on Instagram.

A recent video posted by the starlet made netizens go gaga for her effortless charm.

Aly was spotted with a hairstyle that complemented her stunning, round face. Aly’s hair was styled by a qualified hairstylist at Rashid Salon, and she appeared to be pleased with her new appearance as she displayed a hair flip.

The actress from Bhool captioned the video, “Life is brief. Make each hair flip beautiful.”

In the profession, no one has ever matched the actress’s seductive beauty or her god-given abilities in acting and fashion. Without a question, Aly is a show business legend. Aly is currently a leading lady in the drama series Nehar.

