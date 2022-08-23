Amber was compelled to pay Johnny more than $8 million in damages after losing a defamation action.

She has reached out to old friends for help but has been ignored or ‘ghosted’.

Many of Amber’s previous friends believe avoiding her is the best course of action.

Advertisement

Star Magazine said that former Hollywood acquaintances of Amber Heard have labelled her “radioactive” since she lost the defamation case launched against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp.

According to insiders close to the Aquaman actress, she has reached out to pals for assistance as she attempts to rebuild her life and career, but has been ignored or ‘ghosted’.

According to an insider, many of Amber’s previous friends believe she is now “radioactive” and that avoiding her is the best course of action, despite the fact that many of them sympathise with her.

Amber was compelled to pay Johnny more than $8 million in damages after losing a defamation action against him.

Also Read Amber Heard hires David L Axelrod & Jay Ward Brown for her appeal against Depp Amber Heard hires David L Axelrod & Jay Ward Brown for her...