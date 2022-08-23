Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Amber Heard labelled ‘radioactive’ after defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp
Amber Heard labelled ‘radioactive’ after defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp

Amber Heard labelled ‘radioactive’ after defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp

Articles
Advertisement
Amber Heard labelled ‘radioactive’ after defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp

Amber Heard is being snubbed by Hollywood friends

Advertisement
  • Amber was compelled to pay Johnny more than $8 million in damages after losing a defamation action.
  • She has reached out to old friends for help but has been ignored or ‘ghosted’.
  • Many of Amber’s previous friends believe avoiding her is the best course of action.
Advertisement

Star Magazine said that former Hollywood acquaintances of Amber Heard have labelled her “radioactive” since she lost the defamation case launched against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp.

According to insiders close to the Aquaman actress, she has reached out to pals for assistance as she attempts to rebuild her life and career, but has been ignored or ‘ghosted’.

According to an insider, many of Amber’s previous friends believe she is now “radioactive” and that avoiding her is the best course of action, despite the fact that many of them sympathise with her.

Amber was compelled to pay Johnny more than $8 million in damages after losing a defamation action against him.

Also Read

Amber Heard hires David L Axelrod & Jay Ward Brown for her appeal against Depp
Amber Heard hires David L Axelrod & Jay Ward Brown for her appeal against Depp

Amber Heard hires David L Axelrod & Jay Ward Brown for her...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story