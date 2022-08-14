Farah Khan enjoys food with ‘good friends’

Farah Khan says her kind of cinema is back, wants to be quiet on it

Farah Khan shared photos from her Saturday dinner with friends in Mumbai.

She was joined by Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Bhavana Pandey, and others.

Season 2 of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives will debut on Netflix in 2022.

Advertisement

Farah Khan shared photos from her Saturday dinner with Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Bhavana Pandey, and others in Mumbai.

Farah Khan has now worked in this field for thirty years. The director is highly active on social media and frequently posts pictures of her friends and children for the enjoyment of her followers.

Farah is renowned for her close relationships with her coworkers; in fact, she frequently shares flashback photos of the group on social media. Avinash Gowariker, Seema Sajdeh, Chunky Panday, his wife Bhavana Pandey, Sanjay Kapoor, and his wife Maheep Kapoor were among the guests at the Om Shanti Om director’s dinner on Saturday night.

Also Read Raju Srivastava is ‘getting better’, did not over exert himself, says nephew Raju Srivastava is being ventilated at the AIIMS in Delhi. His nephew...

Farah also uploaded a number of photos from her trip to her Instagram account. Everyone appears to be seated at the dining room table in the first image the filmmaker posted. She captioned the photo, “Good friends and great food.”

Posing in Mumbai at the restaurant’s gate was shown in the second image. “Well fed and well red,” Farah wrote. While Farah and Bhavana grinned for the camera, Maheep shared a picture of them together. She decorated it with a “Friends” sticker.

Advertisement

On the professional front, Maheep, Bhavana, and Seema are presently anticipating the airing of season 2 of their reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which will debut on September 2, 2022 and also stars Neelam Kothari Soni.

Also Read Smrithi Srikanth recalls racism during modelling days Smrithi Srikanth plays Laxmi, Akshay Kumar's sister in the movie Raksha Bandhan....

The filming for the second season, which was revealed last year, ended in February 2022. In 2020, the first season was released on Netflix. Neelam, Maheep, Bhavana, and Seema’s personal and professional life are the main subjects of the programme.

Advertisement

On the other side, Farah had just travelled to Croatia with Tripti Dimri and Vicky Kaushal to direct the filming of their love song for Anand Tiwari’s production.

She will also work with Karan Johar on the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starring film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.