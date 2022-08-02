Harry ‘refused’ Prince Charles access to his memoir

The meeting between Prince Charles and Prince Harry in Windsor increased the gulf between the two.

The meeting between Prince Charles and Prince Harry in Windsor increased the gulf between the two.

The Duke of Sussex saw his grandfather, Queen Elizabeth II, and father, Charles, while he was in the UK before travelling to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games in April.

The meeting, however, ended in failure when the Prince of Wales abruptly ended it after ten minutes due to his son’s defiant attitude.

Neil Sean, a royal authority, stated: “Harry refused to comment about what he said in his book.”

“We know Prince Charles spends very little time with his son Prince Harry,” Mr. Sean continued.

Despite Charles’s desire for a private conversation, the encounter was only briefly held.

Prince Harry allegedly declined to provide Prince Charles any information on his upcoming memoir, according to a reliable source.

“Charles doesn’t want any negative this year because it’s the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, is celebrating her 75th year.”

Mr. Sean continued by saying that a “good source” had informed him that Harry had refused to divulge the contents of his memoir.