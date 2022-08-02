Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Harry ‘refused’ Prince Charles access to his memoir

Harry ‘refused’ Prince Charles access to his memoir

Articles
Advertisement
Harry ‘refused’ Prince Charles access to his memoir
Advertisement
  • The meeting between Prince Charles and Prince Harry in Windsor increased the gulf between the two.
  • The Duke of Sussex saw his grandfather, Queen Elizabeth II, and father, Charles, while he was in the UK.
  • The meeting, however, ended in failure when the Prince of Wales abruptly ended it after ten minutes due to his son’s defiant attitude.
Advertisement

The meeting between Prince Charles and Prince Harry in Windsor increased the gulf between the two.

The Duke of Sussex saw his grandfather, Queen Elizabeth II, and father, Charles, while he was in the UK before travelling to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games in April.

The meeting, however, ended in failure when the Prince of Wales abruptly ended it after ten minutes due to his son’s defiant attitude.

Neil Sean, a royal authority, stated: “Harry refused to comment about what he said in his book.”

Also Read

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry can not be blamed for living in US
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry can not be blamed for living in US

Former talk show host Trisha Goddard has commented on Tom Bower's latest...

“We know Prince Charles spends very little time with his son Prince Harry,” Mr. Sean continued.

Advertisement

Despite Charles’s desire for a private conversation, the encounter was only briefly held.

Prince Harry allegedly declined to provide Prince Charles any information on his upcoming memoir, according to a reliable source.

“Charles doesn’t want any negative this year because it’s the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, is celebrating her 75th year.”

Mr. Sean continued by saying that a “good source” had informed him that Harry had refused to divulge the contents of his memoir.

Also Read

Prince Harry and Meghan unhappy with the Lionesses victory?
Prince Harry and Meghan unhappy with the Lionesses victory?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not congratulated England's women's football team....

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story