Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Jensen Ackles are set to reunite onscreen. The fourth season of the popular Amazon series The Boys will feature a screen reunion for Jensen and Jeffrey, who are both Supernatural stars.

The long-running CW series Supernatural, in which Morgan portrayed John Winchester, father of the two main protagonists, Variety teased that Morgan’s selection would further tantalize fans of the announcement on Thursday, August 25.

Morgan is not the only Supernatural actor to appear in The Boys, the Amazon series that is now being directed by Supernatural creator Eric Kripke. Ackles, who played Dean Winchester on the CW program, also appeared in the third season of the Amazon series.

According to reports, Morgan joining The Boys has been long-teased. The actor revealed in 2020 that he would accept Kripke’s invitation to appear on the program for its third season.

With the fourth season of The Boys now in production, two additional casting announcements have been made, featuring Valorie Curry and Susan Heyward.

Currently starring on The Walking Dead, Morgan has had a number of successful roles, including a stint on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy.

