Meghan might have met Prince Andrew through Maxwell.

Anderson may have been a ‘connection’ to Epstein as early as 2001

She met Prince Harry years after meeting with Andrew.

An unofficial biographer of Ghislaine Maxwell suggests Meghan Markle may have met Prince Andrew through Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein years before she met Prince Harry.

A prominent journalist tipped off the UK’s The Steeple Times in 2020 to inquire whether the now-Duchess of Sussex met Prince Andrew as a friend of the convicted paedophile Epstein before she met Harry.

Sommers, the author of Ghislaine Maxwell: An Unauthorized Biography, researched the ties between Markle, her close friend Markus Anderson, Epstein, Maxwell, and Prince Andrew in a new podcast that was uploaded on YouTube.

Insinuating that Markle’s friend Anderson may have been a ‘connection’ to Epstein as early as 2001, Sommers revealed that the media may discover a photograph of Markle on a yacht in Phuket, Thailand with Prince Andrew via Maxwell.

Sommers also claimed that Markle had been invited to ‘Yacht Week 2016’, an event later described by GQ as ‘Sodom and Gomorrah on the high seas,’ however, it is unknown whether the Duchess of Sussex attended.

Additionally, the author stated on Twitter, “The Duchess of Sussex is controlled by the same forces that controlled Jeffrey Epstein.”

