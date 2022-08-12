Advertisement
NOMO FOMO is finally here with Parisheh James at FM91

The wait is finally over 🎬⚠️‼️ Have no fear, because RJ @parishehjamesofficial is here. Tune in to NOMO FOMO on @fm91.official (www.fm91.com.pk) every Mon & Wed from 1pm to 3pm as she bridges the gap between pop culture news, music and entertainment so you don’t have to.

Mark your calenders for 15th August and be a part of the first live episode for a show full of energy, music, updates, health & wellness tips, giveaways and more!

A special thank you to everyone who collaborated with FM91:-

Photography: @humayunmemon
Illustrator: @rahadatajwer

Makeup & Hair: @nabila_salon @yash_makeupartist_56 @scarletshair
Wardrobe: @inclusivi.tee @flairbypernia @lakeerofficial @silhouettebyaw
Jewelry: @fleur.pk
Nails: @luxe_press_on

 

