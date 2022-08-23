Tamasha is based on the format of the Indian show Bigg Boss.

In the show, the participants live in the same house for six weeks.

Actor Adnan Siddiqui is hosting the show.

Advertisement

Thanks to its high calibre production and interesting material, the new reality show Tamasha is causing a stir in the media and on social media. The contestants spend six weeks living in the same house. They are required to follow the house’s established rules and guidelines while they are there. Adnan Siddiqui is hosting the show. The participants are enjoying a wonderful time together.

Well, the show has been criticized for being a carbon copy of the well-known Indian reality show “Bigg Boss,” which has been aired for the past 15 years. a Pakistani actress Veena Malik participated in an earlier Big Boss.

There has been significant opposition to the claim that Tamasha is a cheap imitation of Bigg Boss. This argument claims that if you google the history of Bigg Boss, its concept is also not original and was stolen from an international show called Bigg Boss, which has its franchises in many countries, including India.

Also Read The Cast Of Big Boss Like Show Tamasha Announced Tamasha, which premieres tonight, will apparently have a format very similar to...

One fan suggested that it would be excellent if the channel collaborated with Bigg Boss formally and purchased the rights, but the show is still absolutely incredible. They claimed that if you want to claim that Tamasha is a duplicate, you should also claim that Bigg Boss is a copy of Bigg Boss. “Those who say its a Bigg Boss duplicate, India launched it after keeping the desire of its people in mind, they took it from another country, so just enjoy the show as we also need such an entertainment,” claimed another YouTube user.

Also Read Big Boss S16: Salman Khan secures 8 trillion INR deal Salman Khan has finalized a whopping 8 trillion INR contract for Big...