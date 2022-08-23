RM from BTS tops the chart for Most Handsome

RM, of BTS has recently topped a variety of celebrities, including Henry Cavill.

TC Candler thinks RM is more beautiful than Henry Cavill.

each year the site compiles a list of the “100 Most Beautiful Faces” from all over the world, based on votes from users like you

Advertisement

Kim Nam Joon, better known by his stage name RM, of BTS has recently topped a variety of celebrities, including Henry Cavill.

TC Candler thinks RM is more beautiful than Henry Cavill.

A vote was taken on the aforementioned website to identify the sexiest men of the year 2022. The ARMY of BTS wanted Namjoon to win so that Superman would have to settle for second place.

A BTS member has been named among the “most gorgeous in the world” before. Kim Tae-hyung, better known by his stage name V, previously topped the list, eclipsing such namesakes as Henry Cavill, Noah Mills, Robert Pattinson, and Brad Pitt.

For those who are unaware, each year the site compiles a list of the “100 Most Beautiful Faces” from all over the world, based on votes from users like you.

Advertisement

Also Read