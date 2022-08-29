Advertisement
Shahid Kapoor will start filming for Rosshan Andrews next month

  • Shahid Kapoor and Siddharth Roy Kapur are working together on a movie.
  • Shahid Kapoor will start filming the movie in November. 
  • The whole movie will be shot in Mumbai, mostly in real places, with only a few small scenes shot on a set. “
Shahid Kapoor and Siddharth Roy Kapur are working together on a movie. Rosshan Andrrews, who is known for his work in Malayalam movies, will direct the movie.

A source said that Shahid and Siddharth had been talking about different ideas for a while and had finally decided on a topic, which is a total thriller. Andrews will make his first Hindi movie with this project, which doesn’t have a name yet.

We’ve heard that Shahid Kapoor will start filming the movie in November. “Rosshan Andrews is working on the film’s pre-production right now, and he and Shahid want to start filming in November. The whole movie will be shot in Mumbai, mostly in real places, with only a few small scenes shot on a set. “Shahid will play a role in the movie that has never been seen before,” says a source close to the situation.

Shahid has several exciting projects coming up, including Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming digital feature. He filmed his debut online show alongside Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, starring Raashi Khanna, Amol Palekar, and Vijay Sethupathi. This Amazon Prime programme is being made.

He is also working on a film that Dinesh Vijan is backing. Last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Jersey alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur.

