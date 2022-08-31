Sheri Nicole Easterling & Yung Gravy in ‘PR relationship.’

Sheri Nicole Easterling & Yung Gravy are in a ‘PR relationship.’ According to a source close to Yung Gravy, the star rapper’s relationship with Addison Rae’s mother, Sheri Nicole Easterling, is just “viral bait.”

“It is a partnership in PR. The source said, “It’s kissing, but it’s not real. They said, “I don’t think he’s only yearning after older women in real life,” saying that Yung Gravy, 26, prefers “young f-king blonde chicks like Tana Mongeau.” That simply isn’t true.

The informant also said that Yung Gravy, real name Matthew Raymond Hauri, was actually chatting on Instagram with a 25-year-old blonde friend of theirs.

The “Betty” artist and Easterling, 42, created a stir on Sunday when they came to the 2022 MTV VMAs together following her divorce from Monty Lopez, 46, whom she had been separated from over allegations of infidelity.

Yung Gravy revealed on the red carpet that they initially connected on “the internet” and “FaceTimed” a few times before meeting up in person.

“I approached her first. I was aware of her, and I believed she was doing well,” he stated. But according to the source, Easterling might have started dating Gravy for other reasons.

According to the insider, Easterling “is going to find the hottest young lad — and it would be Pete Davidson if she could have landed him, but the best case scenario is Yung Gravy” because of Lopez’s rumored affair with 25-year-old Renée Ash.

A request for comment was not immediately answered by representatives for Gravy and Easterling. After the PDA-heavy night, Gravy rushed to social media to stand up for Easterling against the online trolls.

“She recently become single and is enjoying herself. In reaction to a video showing the musician kissing his new girlfriend on the red carpet, the artist responded on Twitter, “Leave her alone lol.”

Rae, though, feels otherwise. The TikTok star is “mortified” by the drama her parents are embroiled in, a source told on Tuesday.

The insider said, “Addison has witnessed her parents’ ups and downs throughout the years, but everything going on right now has been very overwhelming for her.”

