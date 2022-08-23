Taamara posts a throwback photo with his father KK on his birthday

It is the late singer’s birth anniversary and social media is flooded with his pictures and posts remembering him.

His daughter Taamara shared a throwback picture of her eating cake with him as a baby.

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known as KK probably won’t be with us any longer however he will continuously be available in our souls.

Likewise, profound music of KK will keep on administering the hearts of his fans. There has not been a day when his fans and family don’t miss him however today everybody is missing him somewhat more.

It is the late artist’s introduction to the world commemoration and web-based entertainment is overflowed with his photos and posts recollecting the well known vocalist. However, the one post which got us close to home is from his girl Taamara.

KK’s little girl Taamara shared a legacy picture. In the image, we can see a child Taamara causing her father to eat the cake. It seems to be an image from his prior birthday. Sharing this charming post, Taamara stated,

“Happy birthday dad, gonna miss wishing you 500 times today. And miss waking up and eating cake with you, hope you’re eating as much cake as you want to up there. And don’t worry we’re not gonna let mom feel sad today, we’ll annoy her so she’s angry

Hope you can hear us sing tonight dad, it’s all for you.”

All things considered, as of late KK’s girl Taamara and child Nakul Krishna delivered another variant of his famous tune Yaaron on Friendships Day.

The tune which was re-delivered was sung by a few major singers like Dhvani Bhanushali, Shaan, Benny Dayal, Papon and others. In the video which was delivered we could likewise see KK’s child and little girl additionally sing the tune.

