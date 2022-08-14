Advertisement
Why’d Imran Ashraf’s wife remove surname from Instagram?

Kiran Ashfaque finally responds to trolls after divorce with Imran Ashraf

Imran Ashraf, a Pakistani actor, and model will be 32 years old in 2022 if his age were to be revealed. And in the month May 2018, the actor wed Kiran Ashfaq, beginning his wedded life.

Very close friends and famous people were invited to the wedding ceremony, which was place in Karachi with amazing simplicity. He also became a parent to Rohaam after only one to two years of marriage.

Earlier, rumors about Imran Ashraf’s wife Kiran Ashfaq’s decision to change her Instagram bio to read Hussein Dar instead of Imran have been making the rounds on social media.

All of Imran Ashraf’s photos were removed from Kiran’s official Instagram account as some users were looking through her Instagram feed. People said that these two husband and wife were having some sort of issue.

