Actor Salma Hasan talks about negative trends among school kids

Salma Hasan is currently starring in Mere Humnasheen as Dr. Sabeeka.

Said that many parents ignore reality and never even acknowledge these problems.

Salam discussed risky practises today’s school-going youth are adopting

Advertisement

Actress Salma Hasan has a lot of acting experience. It is always enjoyable to watch her on screen in various parts as personalities that seem subtle and genuine. She has performed both comedies and tragedies, and she is adept at both. Salma Hasan frequently portrays significant supporting roles, and right now we can see her in Mere Humnasheen as Dr. Sabeeka.

Salma has raised her daughter Fatima with a great deal of clarity despite being a full-time actor and a single mother. When it comes to parenting, Salma never backs down from tackling the tough topics; she always discusses her own hardships and lessons learned along the road.

Salam discussed the risky practises today’s school-going youth are adopting when appearing as a guest on Fuchsia. Salam stated, as has been widely reported in the media, that children now have access to drugs and other substances in addition to a wealth of information that was not available to her when she was a youngster. All of these problems have made parenting more challenging.

Salma said that while she watched her daughter’s friends and whereabouts when she was younger, she always made her child feel at ease to come and chat to her. She also made the observation that many parents simply ignore reality and never even acknowledge these problems, much less try to fix them.

Also Read The Post-Divorce Reunion of Salma Hasan and Azfar Ali After a few years, Navin and Azfar split up. Now they're together...