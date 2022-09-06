Amber Heard busy in regaining her lost fame

Heard has focused exclusively on beating Johnny Depp in their next legal battle.

According to rumours, Zen Models will pay the actress $9 million to play the lead in an upcoming X-rated movie.

After having lost in the defamation lawsuit against Johnny Depp, Amber Heard has been absent from public view for the past several days. It appears that she is busy making plans to reclaim her damaged reputation.

The Aquaman actress is in a terrible situation because, according to rumours, her pals turned her down when she asked for money to cover Depp’s damages.

Before beginning a new legal battle with Depp, Heard switched up her team of lawyers and met with various legal professionals.

Since her legal disputes with Depp started, the endearing actress from Hollywood hasn’t received a major job offer in a movie because producers are worried that her fans will protest any films in which she appears.

According to rumours, Zen Models is reportedly offering to pay the actress $9 million to play the lead role in a forthcoming X-rated film. Unverified information states that the contract is for $8 million and includes a $1 million payment to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

Later this month, a two-part documentary on Depp’s trial against Heard will be made public.

