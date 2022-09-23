Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh celebrate second baby shower

A baby shower was held on Friday to honor Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, who are expecting their first child together.

Bipasha’s family gave her a traditional Bengali baby shower called a “shaad” a few weeks ago.

On Friday, she held her second baby shower, which had a special theme and was small-scale.

Advertisement

A baby shower was held on Friday to honor Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, who are expecting their first child together. However, Bipasha’s family gave her a traditional Bengali baby shower called a “shaad” a few weeks ago. On Friday, she held her second baby shower, which had a special theme and was small-scale.

Also Read Bipasha Basu’s baby shower is going to be one joyous event Bipasha Basu had posted on social media that she was pregnant, which...

Basu followed the shower’s dress code of pink and peaches for ladies and lavender and blues for gentlemen by arriving in a flowing pink gown and Karan Singh Grover in a blue suit. The shower was a small gathering that was organized with the appropriate Covid-19 security measures in place.

At the event, the expectant parents posed for photographers in front of a wall that was decorated with flowers and pink and purple balloons. The wall also read, “A little monkey is on the way!” In their love posts, Bipasha and Karan frequently refer to one another as monkeys.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) Advertisement

Additionally, the two split two pieces of chocolate cake between them. As the paparazzi sang ‘Happy baby to you’ to Bipasha and Karan, she replied, “Happy and healthy baby.” A video of the same was also shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram.

Also Read Bipasha Basu satisfies sweet pregnancy cravings with jalebi Bipasha Basu recently used jalebi to sate her cravings throughout pregnancy. As...

According to a recent story, Bipasha’s close buddy planned the shower. Only 20 people were invited to the party, according to the invitation car. In order to protect the expectant mother and her unborn child from Covid-19. A close friend of Karan’s, actor Arti Singh, was also sighted there.

Bipasha and Karan released images from their pregnancy photo shoots along with their announcement that they are expecting their first child together in August. After dating for a few years, the couple was married on April 30, 2016.