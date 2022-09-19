Ed Sheeran shared glimpse of his life as a dad on Instagram

Ed Sheeran opens up about his life in a raw and emotional interview

Ed Sheeran shares two children with wife Cherry Seaborn.

Daughter Lyra Antarctica, two, and baby Jupiter who they secretly welcomed back in May together.

The singer uploaded a hilarious video of himself falling over while tidying up his Pokemon toys on Instagram.

Ed Sheeran is although famous, to his children he is just a parent.

On Sunday, the devoted father posted a humorous video of himself tripping over while organizing his Pokemon toys on Instagram, giving followers a rare insight into his family life.

The colorful teddies were seen clumsily racing after the hitmaker, who then dropped them all over the place and collapsed to the ground.

‘Warning: Run with Pokémon plushies with caution,’ he wrote.

Since Ed is such a great fan of the video game, he has previously made jokes about taking time out of his hectic schedule to practice Pokémon.

Wearing a white short sleeve T-shirt, a pair of black shorts, and sneakers, Ed made a modest impression in the video.

In July, he and Cherry revealed the unusual name they had chosen for their daughter: Jupiter Seaborn Sheeran.

‘Ed and Cherry loved the name both in terms of what it stands for and its originality,’ a source reportedly told.

