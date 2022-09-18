Elton John will perform in ‘A Night When Hope and History Rhyme’

Elton John is a British singer.

Elton John is getting ready for a White House performance. The “Rocket Man” singer will perform at an event on the South Lawn on Friday called “A Night When Hope and History Rhyme.”

The invitations were sent out recently, and the outlet says that guests will have to get tested for COVID-19 before they can go.

Rolling Stone said that John’s performance was announced after James Taylor sang at the White House this week to start the party for the passage of President Joe Biden’s 2022 Inflation Reduction Act. Taylor’s performance was the first part of the celebration for the act.

The event is one of the things that can be done again at the White House now that COVID-19 restrictions have been eased. In December, Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli, Virginia Bocelli, Camila Cabello, Eric Church, the Jonas Brothers, Norah Jones, Pentatonix, and Billy Porter all performed at a pre-recorded event called “In Performance at the White House.”

John, who is 75 years old, has been on his farewell tour for months and will keep performing around the world well into next year.

John told Fleur East on the Hits Radio Breakfast show earlier this month that he will take a break when his Farewell Yellow Brick tour ends for good in Sweden in July 2023.

“After next year when I finish in Stockholm, I’ll go on a bit of a hiatus and figure out what I’m going to do next,” he said.

John may still be figuring out what comes next, but he already has an idea of what 2023 will look like. A documentary called Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances and the Years That Made His Legend will be released on Disney+, and the star has also announced that he’ll be in a play about the lives of Tammy Faye Messner and her first husband, Jim Bakker. Tammy Faye will have its first performance at London’s Almeida Theatre in October.

