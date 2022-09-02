‘Faraaz’ heading to BFI London Film Festival for special screening

The 2022 BFI London Film Festival will screen director Hansal Mehta’s next film “Faraaz,” the filmmaker revealed on Friday.

Backed by producer Bhushan Kumar and director Anubhav Sinha.

The Holey Artisan cafe incident, which shook Bangladesh in 2016, will be portrayed in the movie.

Advertisement

The 2022 BFI London Film Festival will screen director Hansal Mehta’s next film “Faraaz,” the filmmaker revealed on Friday. Backed by producer Bhushan Kumar and director Anubhav Sinha. The Holey Artisan cafe incident, which shook Bangladesh in 2016, will be portrayed in the movie.

Mehta, who is well-known for critically acclaimed films including “Shahid,” “Aligarh,” “Omerta,” and the well-liked web series “Scam 1992,” announced the information on Instagram.

Also Read Kareena Kapoor Khan shares working with Hansal Mehta Khan has begun production on Hansal Mehta's upcoming movie. The actress posted...

Advertisement

“Honoured and grateful for the selection of our labour of love #Faraaz at the BFI London Film Festival 2022. A lot of passion, patience and perseverance have taken us this far. A massive thank you to the entire team that made this possible,” Along with a picture from the movie’s sets, the director wrote.Zahan Kapoor, the grandson of the late actor Shashi Kapoor, will make his acting debut in “Faraaz. Aditya Rawal, the son of Paresh Rawal and Swaroop Rawal, will also appear. Juhi Babbar plays a crucial role in the film as well.Zahan expressed his delight at the BFI’s invitation to his first feature film. “Absolutely thrilled, honoured and grateful that my first film, ‘Faraaz’, has been invited to the BFI London Film Festival,” he posted on Instagram Stories.According to the official summary, “Faraaz” tells the story of what happened in Dhaka on the evening of July 1, 2016, when five teenage terrorists ransacked the posh cafe and kept more than 50 people hostage for about 12 horrible hours.

Also Read Hansal Mehta defends Taapsee Pannu’s Dobaaraa, slams KRK Following news that Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa was being dropped from morning broadcasts,...

Advertisement

Kashyap Kapoor, Raghav Raj Kakker, and Ritesh Shah wrote the screenplay for the film.Producing “Faraaz” together are Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks, T-Series, Sahil Saigal, Sakshi Bhatt, and Mazahir Mandasaurwala of Mahana Films.