Kangana Ranaut questions Brahmastra’s earnings once again

Actress Kangana Ranaut tweeted about Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra's box office earnings once more.

She claimed that the film has been declared the biggest hit at mere ₹144 crore.

It is unknown what the film’s true budget was, despite the fact it has made close to 246 crore in international box office receipts.

Actress Kangana Ranaut tweeted about Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra’s box office earnings once more. Kangana revealed the most recent box office numbers for the movie, claiming that they have “exposed” the purported lies being propagated by the team after demanding for his followers to be sent in jail and casting doubt on the film producers’ claims that the film has been a success.

On Instagram, Kangana posted a screenshot of a tweet from AndhraBoxOffice.com. The film was described as a major failure in the tweet due to its 246 crore international box office total, which was below its alleged 650 crore budget. In response, Kangana wrote, “The film has been declared the biggest hit at mere ₹144 crore (cost 650 cr) this is only to put in perspective how movie mafia works. It’s they who decide which film will be declared a hit and which will be called a flop regardless of its collections or recoveries. They choose who to hype, who to boycott. Here they stand exposed.”

It is unknown what the film’s true budget was, despite the fact that it has made close to 246 crore in international box office receipts. The movie has given the box office a breath of fresh air, with a Hindi picture finally doing well and being seen all throughout the nation. But Kangana isn’t quite sold yet.

In yet another Instagram post last week, she criticised Ayan Mukerji’s filmmaking abilities among other things. In response to certain negative film reviews, she commented, “This is what happens when you try to sell a lie, @karanjohar in every show forces people to call @aliabhatt and Ranbir best actors and @ayan_mukerji a genius…slowly he started to believe this lie…what else explains the 600 crore budget of this film to a director who never made a good enough film in his life…Fox studio in India had to sell itself to fund this film…How many more studios will be closed because of this clowns? Everyone who called @ayan_mukerji a genius should be jailed immediately.”

Regarding Kangana, none of her most recent films have garnered significant audience response. The most recent instance of this is Dhaakad, a handful of whose performances had to be cancelled due to poor attendance. The late former prime minister Indira Gandhi will make her next appearance in Emergency.

