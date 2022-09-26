Meghan Markle frightened Kate Middleton at the Queen’s funeral?

Kate Middleton was ‘terrified’ of mixing with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the UK after the Queen’s death earlier this month.

Royal analyst Neil Sean claims that Kate sought to keep Meghan “apart from her”.

Advertisement

Kate Middleton was apparently ‘terrified’ of mixing with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry when they returned to the UK after the Queen’s death for her state burial earlier this month.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the UK earlier this month after the Queen died on September 8, 2022, and was laid to rest at a state funeral on September 19, 2022.

During this period, royal analyst Neil Sean claimed that Kate sought to keep Meghan “apart from her,” despite their widely publicised combined walkabout outside Windsor to meet mourning royal fans.

Sean stated, “She (Kate) was indeed terrified and wanted Meghan to keep away from her. Simply, because she felt that whatever was said, discussed, even an informal chat, could have been leaked out.”

He continued, “I’m not suggesting, and neither was Catherine I might point out, that even small talk, but you seemingly never know. As we told you recently, Gayle King seemingly had a hotline to whatever was going on…”

“…And was able to speak, at length, to a media US team about, you know, the fact that things weren’t going particularly well,” Sean stated.

Advertisement

The remarks came only weeks after Kate and her husband, Prince William, joined Meghan and Prince Harry for their first proper reunion in years.