Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meghan Markle frightened Kate Middleton at the Queen’s funeral?

Meghan Markle frightened Kate Middleton at the Queen’s funeral?

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle frightened Kate Middleton at the Queen’s funeral?

Meghan Markle frightened Kate Middleton at the Queen’s funeral?

Advertisement
  • Kate Middleton was ‘terrified’ of mixing with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
  • The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the UK after the Queen’s death earlier this month.
  • Royal analyst Neil Sean claims that Kate sought to keep Meghan “apart from her”.
Advertisement

Kate Middleton was apparently ‘terrified’ of mixing with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry when they returned to the UK after the Queen’s death for her state burial earlier this month.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the UK earlier this month after the Queen died on September 8, 2022, and was laid to rest at a state funeral on September 19, 2022.

During this period, royal analyst Neil Sean claimed that Kate sought to keep Meghan “apart from her,” despite their widely publicised combined walkabout outside Windsor to meet mourning royal fans.

Sean stated, “She (Kate) was indeed terrified and wanted Meghan to keep away from her. Simply, because she felt that whatever was said, discussed, even an informal chat, could have been leaked out.”

He continued, “I’m not suggesting, and neither was Catherine I might point out, that even small talk, but you seemingly never know. As we told you recently, Gayle King seemingly had a hotline to whatever was going on…”

“…And was able to speak, at length, to a media US team about, you know, the fact that things weren’t going particularly well,” Sean stated.

Advertisement

The remarks came only weeks after Kate and her husband, Prince William, joined Meghan and Prince Harry for their first proper reunion in years.

Also Read

Meghan Markle delayed announcing Archie’s birth to ‘avoid’ media
Meghan Markle delayed announcing Archie’s birth to ‘avoid’ media

Meghan was determined to escape the humiliation of a royal birth. The...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Wiz Khalifa releases new song Never Drinking Again for New Year
Wiz Khalifa releases new song Never Drinking Again for New Year
Clarence owner Skyler Page files not-guilty plea to toy theft, reports
Clarence owner Skyler Page files not-guilty plea to toy theft, reports
Manushi Chhillar reveals her wishlist of filmmakers to direct her film
Manushi Chhillar reveals her wishlist of filmmakers to direct her film
Kris Jenner shares her favorite 2022 memories
Kris Jenner shares her favorite 2022 memories
Miley Cyrus announces new single 'Flowers' during new year
Miley Cyrus announces new single 'Flowers' during new year
Why Alia Bhatt married actor Ranbir Kapoor at career peak?
Why Alia Bhatt married actor Ranbir Kapoor at career peak?
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story