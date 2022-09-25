Neha Kakkar’s ‘O Sajna’ has received backlash

Falguni Pathak has criticized renowned singer Neha Kakkar.

The song is a remix of the well-known song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai.

Neha Kakkar says she’s too fortunate to experience unpleasant days.

Singer Falguni Pathak is criticizing renowned singer Neha Kakkar for her recently released song “O Sajna.”

The song track is a remix of the well-known song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai by the well-known Gujarati singer Falguni Pathak.

Neha Kakkar posted on Instagram, writing, “If talking in such a way, saying such negative things about me, insulting me. if they believe it will spoil my day or if it makes them feel wonderful.

I’m sad to have to tell them that I’m too fortunate to experience unpleasant days. This God’s child is constantly joyful because God keeps me joyful.

Neha wrote another story in which “For those who find it so distressing to witness my achievement and happiness. Bechare, I feel bad for them.

Please keep contributing. Since I and everyone else are aware of what NEHA KAKKAR is, I won’t even delete them.”

For those who are unaware, the original song was released in 1999 and starred Nikhila Palat and Vivan Bhatena.

