Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Neha Kakkar’s ‘O Sajna’ has received backlash

Neha Kakkar’s ‘O Sajna’ has received backlash

Articles
Advertisement
Neha Kakkar’s ‘O Sajna’ has received backlash

Neha Kakkar’s ‘O Sajna’ has received backlash

Advertisement
  • Falguni Pathak has criticized renowned singer Neha Kakkar.
  • The song is a remix of the well-known song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai.
  • Neha Kakkar says she’s too fortunate to experience unpleasant days.
Advertisement

Singer Falguni Pathak is criticizing renowned singer Neha Kakkar for her recently released song “O Sajna.”

The song track is a remix of the well-known song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai by the well-known Gujarati singer Falguni Pathak.

Neha Kakkar posted on Instagram, writing, “If talking in such a way, saying such negative things about me, insulting me. if they believe it will spoil my day or if it makes them feel wonderful.

I’m sad to have to tell them that I’m too fortunate to experience unpleasant days. This God’s child is constantly joyful because God keeps me joyful.

Neha wrote another story in which “For those who find it so distressing to witness my achievement and happiness. Bechare, I feel bad for them.

Advertisement

Please keep contributing. Since I and everyone else are aware of what NEHA KAKKAR is, I won’t even delete them.”

For those who are unaware, the original song was released in 1999 and starred Nikhila Palat and Vivan Bhatena.

Also Read

Watch: Neha Kakkar remade Falguni Pathak’s Maine Payal Hai Chhankai
Watch: Neha Kakkar remade Falguni Pathak’s Maine Payal Hai Chhankai

The song, which is called "O Sajna," has made a lot of...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
LaKeith Stanfield announces engagement to Kasmere Trice
LaKeith Stanfield announces engagement to Kasmere Trice
Julia Lemigova responds to Martina Navratilova's cancer diagnosis
Julia Lemigova responds to Martina Navratilova's cancer diagnosis
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani return from Dubai vacation
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani return from Dubai vacation
Sonam Kapoor shares sweet picture of husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu
Sonam Kapoor shares sweet picture of husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu
Sheezan Khan's lawyer claims Tunisha Sharma's mom tried to strangle her
Sheezan Khan's lawyer claims Tunisha Sharma's mom tried to strangle her
Gauahar Khan flaunts her pregnancy glow
Gauahar Khan flaunts her pregnancy glow
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story