Queen’s funeral: Mike Tindall is sporting medals

Mike Tindall and his wife Zara Tindall attended the Queen’s funeral.

The former rugby star wore a black suit.

He also put military-style medals for the solemn event.

On Monday morning, Mike Tindall and his wife Zara Tindall attended the Queen’s funeral service at Westminster Abbey.

The former rugby star wore a black suit and military-style medals for the solemn event. Find out the significance of the 43-year-medals old’s and why he was wearing them.

The first of Mike’s three medals, a silver cross with a crimson ribbon, was bestowed to the rugby player in 2007 when he was named a Member of the Order of the British Empire for his contributions to the sport.

Mike was photographed wearing it on Monday.

The Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal, a commemorative medal produced in 2012 to honor the 60th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s accession in 1952, is the second medal, sandwiched between the other two.

The Queen’s visage, the years of her coronation, and the year 2012 are all depicted on a silver medal. As a member of the Royal Family, Mike was given the unique pin.

The Queen’s state funeral was attended by 2,000 persons. Along with Labor prime predecessors Gordon Brown and Tony Blair and their wives Sarah and Cherie, former prime ministers Boris Johnson, David Cameron, and Theresa May were all seen entering Westminster Abbey.

