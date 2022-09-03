Sana Javed, Zahid Ahmed pair up for another drama

Sana Javed and Zahid Ahmed are poised to reunite on the screen once more in their next project Mohabbat Ek Saza, following the success of their last collaboration Zara Yaad Kr.

The outstanding Pakistani television actress Sana Javed. She began her career as a model before appearing on television in supporting parts later in 2010. With Mehrunisa V Lub U, the Dunk actress made her feature debut in 2017.

A few days ago, the model was the subject of public criticism. For all the wrong reasons, the Khaani star is the talk of the town. A number of makeup professionals, including models, have recently come forward with claims of mistreatment.

Zahid Ahmed, in comparison, is a former radio and television host from Pakistan. In 2014, he made his television debut in Mehram as Hamza. Since then, he has made numerous appearances in popular Pakistani dramas. In addition, he has acted in picture shoots for certain businesses.