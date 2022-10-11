Adele’s followers believe she has secretly married her fiancé Rich Paul
Adele shared an Instagram photo to commemorate her first Emmy win on...
Adele and Rich Paul were spotted having a date night in Santa Monica as the singer gets ready for her residency in Las Vegas.
The singer of the hit song “Easy on Me” wore a long cardigan with an abstract fabric and grey pants for the occasion.
The Grammy Award winner had stylish long blonde hair that fell nicely to her shoulders and a black mask covering her face.
Adele chose to wear New Balance sneakers and kept her makeup to a minimum for the date night. She also carried a chic white bag.
While they were leaving the Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi, Paul kept his distance from his ladylove while wearing a black jacket, white shirt, and white pants.
A few months after Adele revealed new dates for her postponed Las Vegas residency, which has been rescheduled for November of this year, the couple made a rare public appearance together.
