Adele and Rich Paul spotted in Santa Monica for a romantic night

  • Adele and Rich Paul were spotted out on a date night in Santa Monica.
  • Adele’s Las Vegas residency has been rescheduled for November of this year instead of April as originally planned.
  • They dined at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi.
Adele and Rich Paul were spotted having a date night in Santa Monica as the singer gets ready for her residency in Las Vegas.

The singer of the hit song “Easy on Me” wore a long cardigan with an abstract fabric and grey pants for the occasion.

The Grammy Award winner had stylish long blonde hair that fell nicely to her shoulders and a black mask covering her face.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail

Adele chose to wear New Balance sneakers and kept her makeup to a minimum for the date night. She also carried a chic white bag.

While they were leaving the Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi, Paul kept his distance from his ladylove while wearing a black jacket, white shirt, and white pants.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail

A few months after Adele revealed new dates for her postponed Las Vegas residency, which has been rescheduled for November of this year, the couple made a rare public appearance together.

