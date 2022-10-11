Adele and Rich Paul spotted in Santa Monica for a romantic night

Adele’s Las Vegas residency has been rescheduled for November of this year instead of April as originally planned.

They dined at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi.

Adele and Rich Paul were spotted having a date night in Santa Monica as the singer gets ready for her residency in Las Vegas.

The singer of the hit song “Easy on Me” wore a long cardigan with an abstract fabric and grey pants for the occasion.

The Grammy Award winner had stylish long blonde hair that fell nicely to her shoulders and a black mask covering her face.

Adele chose to wear New Balance sneakers and kept her makeup to a minimum for the date night. She also carried a chic white bag.

While they were leaving the Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi, Paul kept his distance from his ladylove while wearing a black jacket, white shirt, and white pants.

A few months after Adele revealed new dates for her postponed Las Vegas residency, which has been rescheduled for November of this year, the couple made a rare public appearance together.

