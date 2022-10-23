Anmol Baloch was rejected due to her appearance

Advertisement
  • Anmol Baloch has dominated the screen with a string of successful plays.
  • She is renowned not only for her skill with characters but also for her conventional beauty.
  • Anmol is currently on a winning streak after starring in Ik Sitam Aur and Geo’s Sayani.
Anmol Baloch is a relatively fresh figure in the industry, yet she has dominated the screen with a string of successful plays. Anmol Baloch is courageous, attractive, and talented. She is renowned not only for her skill with characters but also for her conventional beauty.

Anmol is audacious and wears whatever her heart wishes. She does not respond to those who criticise her and maintains her own style. She also shares stunning photographs on social media, which her followers like.

Anmol is currently on a winning streak. She recently starred in the blockbuster drama Ik Sitam Aur, in which her chemistry with lead actor Usama Khan was praised by millions of viewers. The drama also received a large number of TRPs and YouTube views.

Now, we are viewing her in a completely different capacity on Geo’s Sayani. This time, Anmol portrays a completely evil character.

However, Anmol did not have it easy. She disclosed in a recent interview with the media that she was frequently reprimanded by her directors in the beginning, prompting her to cry after returning home. She was told that her attractive appearance alone would not qualify her as an actress. Anmol continued to work hard, and she is now one of the industry’s few established actresses.

Here is what Anmol unviels:

