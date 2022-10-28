Harry Styles looks unrecognizable in A music video

Harry Styles’ new music video for “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” stars him as a squid.

A squid that is trapped in the wild and taken into a sushi bar.

The wild concept music video is one fans surely never saw coming.

Harry Styles donned crown, jewels, and a huge squid-like tail in the music video for his smash track “Music for a Sushi Restaurant,” channeling all the Little Mermaid vibes.

The singer plays a squid that is trapped in the wild and taken into a made-up sushi bar named Gill’s Lounge in the music video, which will be released on October 27. Harry observes chefs slicing up fish all around him.

plans to use his voice to help keep himself alive. When the cooks first hear his lovely voice, they immediately treat him like a VIP and pamper him with manicures, face masks, massages, and other services to get him ready for his live performance at the restaurant.

Sadly, the “Golden” singer’s squid tale does not appear to have a happy ending since after he passes out on stage, it seems the cooks still opted to chop him up and make him into a dish of sushi (RIP bearded mermaid Harry, we’ll never forget you).

One person tweeted, “gay squid in forced labor and then getting eaten is crazy we need a study on harry’s brain.”

Other fans are choosing to interpret a deeper meaning, with one tweet reading, “I want to write an essay on how the music for a sushi restaurant music video was an allegory for the entertainment industry and how if an artist falls short in their ability instead of giving them space to improve and do better, they’re just destroyed instead.”

Fans shouldn’t be surprised that Harry would find a way to return the song to its origins as it was inspired by a real sushi restaurant.

“I was in a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles with my producer and one of our songs came on from the last album,” he told NPR back in May. “I was like, ‘This is really strange music for a sushi restaurant.’ And then I was like, that would be a really fun album title, but then as the song started being made I kind of just set on ‘Music for a Sushi Restaurant.'”

