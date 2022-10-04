Advertisement
Hiba Bukhari talks about her drama 'Pehchaan'

Hiba Bukhari talks about her drama 'Pehchaan'

  • Hiba Bukhari is a Pakistani television actress.
  • She just released Pehchaan and Mere Humnasheen, both of which were hits.
  • Despite criticism, she claimed she could identify with the role she played in Pehchahan.
Hiba Bukhari has been producing successful plays one after the other. She is picking out new characters and tackling scripts she has never read before. She just released Pehchaan and Mere Humnasheen, both of which were hits. Pehchaan received positive reviews, but the reception was generally unfavorable and there was a lot of criticism of the characterization.

In the drama, Hiba portrayed Sharmeen, who mysteriously departs her family. Why Sharmeen, called Kuki, left her family and who was right in the scenario were the central themes of the play. Although the audience was initially very interested in the characters, the plot’s constant repetition caused them to lose interest. Most viewers were also irritated with Kuki for abandoning her family without even providing any justifications or reasons for it.

In an interview, Hiba Bukhari defended the part she played in Pehchaan. Despite criticism, she claimed she could absolutely identify with the role. Hiba stated that she had discussed it with her husband Arez Ahmed as well, and he concurred that he would act in a similar manner to Kuki under such circumstances.

It should be noted that Hiba tied the knot with co-actor Arez Ahmed in a lavish wedding ceremony this year.

