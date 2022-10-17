Justin Bieber reacts to wife Hailey, ex-Selena Gomez viral photos

Justin Bieber was happy after Hailey Bieber posed with Selena Gomez.

They were at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.

The pictures put an end to all rumours of an alleged rift between the two ladies.

Justin Bieber was “extremely thrilled,” after his wife Hailey Bieber photographed with his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.

Photographer Tyrell Hampton captured the viral images of the Only Murders in the Building actor and model smiling and cuddling.

The photographs put an end to rumours of a breach between the two women over their shared love interest in the Canadian musician.

Following this, a source close to the Peaches singer revealed to Entertainment Tonight, “Justin is very happy with the fact that they can all move on and that it can be peaceful between everyone.”

According to another insider, the well-timed images were intended to “show the world that there’s no beef or bad feelings between them anymore.”

This follows Hailey’s statement on the Call Her Daddy podcast that she and Selena had nothing but “respect” for one another.

The model rejected rumours that she was sexually connected with Justin throughout his relationship with Selena.