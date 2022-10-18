Advertisement
Justin Bieber spotted dining alone after Helen, Selena Gomez end feud

Justin Bieber spotted dining alone after Helen, Selena Gomez end feud

Articles
Justin Bieber spotted dining alone after Helen, Selena Gomez end feud

‘H&M is selling his merch without approval’ says Justin Bieber

  Justin Bieber was spotted alone at The Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood.
  They were photographed together at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles last Friday.
  IMG is a 25-year-old organization that promotes contemporary art.
After his wife Hailey Bieber photographed with her ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, Justin Bieber was spotted alone.

On Monday evening, the 28-year-old pop diva wore black trousers, white Balenciaga sneakers, and a two-tone baseball cap while dining alone at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood.

Two nights after his wife of four years, Hailey Baldwin, hung out with his ex-girlfriend, Bieber was spotted on the street.

IMG is a 25-year-old organization. The 30-year-old Grammy nominee warmly hugged the model, who ended her on/off eight-year relationship with Justin in March 2018 – three months before he revived his 2015 relationship with Hailey.

Some may not be aware that the Canadian singer met Baldwin for the first time on the TODAY Show in 2009 – the same year he met Selena.

