Edition: English
Kubra Khan performs Umrah and shares her beautiful picture 

Articles
WATCH: Kubra Khan Umrah celebration on drama shoot with co actor

  • Kubra Khan has worked in a number of Lollywood movies.
  • Her most recent film was London Nahi Jaunga.
  • She won the hearts of her fans with her recent Umrah picture.
Lollywood actress Kubra Khan just performed Umrah and shared her adorable pictures with her fans.

Kubra Khan has worked in a number of Lollywood movies, including Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, Na Maloom Afraad, and Parwaaz Hai Junoon. Her most recent film was London Nahi Jaunga, along with Mehwish Hayat and Hamayun Saeed.

She has played many brilliant roles in many Pakistani dramas, like Sinf e Aahan, Alif Alif Allah Aur Insaan, and Khuda Aur Muhabbat. 

Recently, she won the hearts of her fans with her recent Umrah picture.

Have a look:

The 29-year-old is securing her place in the industry with flawless acting abilities and breathtaking good looks. Before Umrah, she was spotted in Thailand on her vacation.

