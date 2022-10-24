Lindsay Arnold and Sam Cusick are expecting their second child

Advertisement
  • Lindsay Arnold is expecting her second child.
  • She and husband Sam Cusick have been “trying for a while” to expand their family.
  • Arnold later posted several adorable family photos.
Lindsay Arnold, who competes on Dancing With the Stars, is expecting her second child with her partner Sam Cusick.

“Honestly, it still feels a little bit surreal. It’s just kind of crazy, but we are so, so happy,” On Monday, October 24, she said, mentioning that she and her 28-year-old husband have been “trying for a while” to grow their family.

“It’s been something that we’ve known we’ve wanted so it was just such a huge blessing. We’re excited to expand our family.”

Arnold later posted several adorable family photos along with the good news on Instagram.

She wrote, “Baby #2 arriving May 2023.” Sage can’t wait to be a big sister, and we are so thrilled and privileged to be welcoming a new family member.

Sage, a daughter, was born to the joyful parents in November 2020. At the time, the reality star revealed through Instagram that she had received “the most lovely surprise on this very important day.” “Mama and Baby Girl are both fine and healthy. More information will be sent, but I wanted to share this first photo of our small family.

In their native state of Utah, in June 2018, Arnold and Cusick, who had been together since high school, exchanged vows during a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ceremony.

The ballroom dancer was frank about her experience with a false positive test while attempting to conceive with her second child.

She stated in an emotional TikTok video in August, “When you get a positive pregnancy test and then start your [period] a few days later but your sweet daughter is there for you every step of the way.”

“My sweet girl. I don’t know what I would do without her,” the devoted mother continued in the caption.

The native of Utah frequently posts on social media about her journey as a mother and as a married woman, but she doesn’t like internet trolls or mom-shamers.

She chastised individuals who attacked her for taking a family vacation during a coronavirus outbreak in January 2021.

“I am FAR from perfect — believe me, you don’t need to remind me of that — but why don’t we use our energy and words to be encouraging, instead of always looking for the negative and finding things to criticize?” She wrote via her Instagram Story at the time.

“I’m very over it. So, if that’s what you want to do on Instagram, please unfollow me and leave my kind and loving followers alone.”

Later on in the month, Arnold opened up exclusively about her choice on how to handle the criticism.

She said, “I just wanted to point out that it’s not OK, and it’s never going to be OK, to comment on somebody else’s mom and parenting style,”

“I did that in hopes, first of all … for my sanity. If you don’t like what I do and what I’m posting about and you’re sick of the posts or you think I’m annoying, then don’t follow me. That’s your choice, you don’t have to follow me.”

More than anything else, she added, “More than anything, I said something because I want those people who believe that they can sit at their house and comment on other people and try to tear other people down just to know that it’s not OK.

We need to lift each other up. We need to be supportive. We need to be loving. And if you don’t have anything nice to say, then just keep your mouth shut. [That] is kinda my mentality right now.”

