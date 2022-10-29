Mehar Bano and Shahrukh Kazim’s adorable Mehndi pictures!

Mehar Bano ties the knot with Shahrukh Kazim in intimate Nikaah ceremony
Mehar Bano recently got married to producer Shahrukh Kazim. A makeup artist...
Mehar Bano is a stunning Pakistani actress, who recently wed Shahrukh Kazim Ali, a producer. A few days ago, she showed her wedding photos to her followers. Fans adored her wedding photos as well as her Shadi and mehndi appearances.
Meher Bano tweeted pictures of her and her spouse during a mehndi event today. She posted the images along with a touching message about her spouse, who is also her closest friend.
Maher Bano penned: “I had been friends with my soulmate for years without knowing that he was the one Shahrukh Kazim Ali had my back way before I could even decipher what it meant to take care of someone. As a friend, he was thoughtful, caring, generous, kind, his presence akin to a safe space. As a partner, he exceeds all expectations. He cooks breakfast and dinner, gives me foot rubs, brings me snacks during shark week and makes a wonky face to cheer me up when I’m mad about something. This is just the tip of the iceberg though, I understand that marriage is a lifelong commitment that comes with its BIG ‘old trials and tribulations. But it’s the little things that make you feel like you did right by yourself by choosing a partner you know you deserve; one who has endless affection for you and isn’t afraid to show it. Therefore, ladies, this is a PSA ; do not settle.”
