Articles
Mehar Bano and Shahrukh Kazim's adorable Mehndi pictures!

  • Mehar Bano has appeared in popular plays including Churails, Mere Humnasheen, and Lashkara.
  • She prefers meaningful roles with a message to Desi Saas Bahu scripts.
  • Her wedding makeup was shared by makeup artist Saad Samie.
Mehar Bano is a stunning Pakistani actress, who recently wed Shahrukh Kazim Ali, a producer. A few days ago, she showed her wedding photos to her followers. Fans adored her wedding photos as well as her Shadi and mehndi appearances.

Meher Bano tweeted pictures of her and her spouse during a mehndi event today. She posted the images along with a touching message about her spouse, who is also her closest friend.

Maher Bano penned: “I had been friends with my soulmate for years without knowing that he was the one Shahrukh Kazim Ali had my back way before I could even decipher what it meant to take care of someone. As a friend, he was thoughtful, caring, generous, kind, his presence akin to a safe space. As a partner, he exceeds all expectations. He cooks breakfast and dinner, gives me foot rubs, brings me snacks during shark week and makes a wonky face to cheer me up when I’m mad about something. This is just the tip of the iceberg though, I understand that marriage is a lifelong commitment that comes with its BIG ‘old trials and tribulations. But it’s the little things that make you feel like you did right by yourself by choosing a partner you know you deserve; one who has endless affection for you and isn’t afraid to show it. Therefore, ladies, this is a PSA ; do not settle.”

