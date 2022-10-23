Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will “regret” working with Netflix

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry “regret” working with Netflix.

They did not possess ‘influence’ inside the Royal Family.

They may get to the point where they look back to their time as royals.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry expressed concern that they would eventually “regret” working with Netflix.

These statements were made by a royal pundit and journalist to local news channel.

He started by recalling Meghan Markle’s and Prince Harry’s recent assertions that they did not possess ‘influence’ inside the Royal Family and how, in the past, “they didn’t have full control over how the press would write about them.”

But now “perhaps they’ve found now that stepping out that quite carefully curated royal coverage into the world of celebrity means that they have even less control.”

“If Netflix are going to release a program the couple themselves have given content for but now regret having contributed to, they may get to the point where they look back to their time as royals and think they had a bit more control then than they realized.” Advertisement

